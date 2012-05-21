* To build demanding 5-km southern section
* Tender for the rest of 20 km stretch ends next week
SARAJEVO May 21 Bosnia's Muslim-Croat
federation signed a 115 million euro ($146 million) deal on
Monday with Turkish construction company Cengiz Insaat to build
five kilometres of a 20 km section of a future north-south
highway.
Mountainous Bosnia has only around 40 km of highways. It
plans to build another 30 km in the next two years as part of
the pan-European VC corridor linking Budapest in the north with
the Croatian port of Ploce in the south.
The Suhodol-Tarcin section, south of Sarajevo, is demanding
as it consists of 3.5 km of tunnels and an interchange, said
Ensad Karic, the director of the Federation roads and highways
authority Autoceste.
The funding has been secured through a loan from the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the key
creditor of infrastructure projects in the Balkan country.
The works are expected to begin in a month and complete in
28 months, Karic told a news conference.
A deadline for bidders to apply for the construction of the
remaining part of the 20 km-long Vlakovo-Tarcin section will
expire next week, and works were expected to start in summer,
Federation Prime Minister Nermin Niksic said.
($1 = 0.7860 euro)
(Reporting By Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Dan Lalor)