Nov 11 Cenit AG :

* Cenit reaches a sales increase of 2.4 pct and an EBIT increase of 18.6 pct after 9 months

* During first nine months, Cenit Group generated sales revenues of 91.364 million euros(prior year: 89.206 million euros)

* During first nine months, group-wide order intake totaled 90.261 million euros (prior year: 79.258 million euros)

* Maintains its FY forecast and expects increase in sales and EBIT of approximately 5 pct