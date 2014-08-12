Aug 12 CENIT AG : * Says H1 EBITDA of EUR 5,481 thousand (prior year: EUR 4,800 thousand) * Says H1 sales revenues of EUR 59.7 million (prior year: EUR 60.4 mln/-1.1%) * Says H1 EBIT of EUR 4,264 thousand (prior year: EUR 3,645 thousand). * Says during the first six months, the group-wide order intake totaled EUR

58,821 thousand (prior year: EUR 56,208 thousand) * Says is maintaining its FY forecast and expects an increase in sales and EBIT

of approximately 5%