Dec 9 Cenkos Securities Plc :

* Proposed tender offer to be made by Smith & Williamson to qualifying shareholders to purchase of up to 5,727,340 ordinary shares, about 9 percent of co's issued ordinary shares

* Offer at a fixed price of £1.88 per ordinary share

* Implementation requires approval of shareholders and co convenes GM to be held at 10.00 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2015

* Offer price represents a premium of approximately 2.7 percent to average middle market closing price of £1.83 per ordinary share as derived for five business days ended on Dec. 8