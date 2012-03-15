(Updates share price, adds detail)

LONDON, March 15 Cenkos Securities , one of London's smaller stockbroking companies, reported a drop in annual profits on Thursday that wiped nearly 10 percent off its market value.

Cenkos' pre-tax profits for the year ending December fell 9 percent to 6 million pounds ($9.4 million), as the financial market downturn affected its broking and fund management businesses.

The company also cut its total dividend for the year by 3 pence to 5 pence, although Cenkos said it had made a good start to 2012.

"Whilst not immune to events in the general economy, our pipeline remains strong and we have made an encouraging start to 2012. Since 31 December 2011, we have undertaken a number of corporate and issuance transactions and raised 158 million pounds for our clients," Chief Executive Jim Durkin said in a statement.

Cenkos' shares were down 9.8 percent at 69.90 pence in early morning trade, giving the company a market capitalisation of around 50 million pounds.

($1 = 0.6376 British pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Jones)