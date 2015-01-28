Jan 28 Cenovus Energy Inc, Canada's No. 2 independent oil producer, cut its capital spending budget for 2015 in response to the slump in crude oil prices.

The company said it could defer capital spending of up to C$700 million ($562.5 million) until oil prices recover.

Cenovus announced in December a capital budget of C$2.5 billion-C$2.7 billion for this year, about 15 percent lower than for 2014. ($1 = C$1.24) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)