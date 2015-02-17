CALGARY, Alberta Feb 17 Cenovus Energy Inc
, Canada's No. 2 independent oil producer, said on
Tuesday it has agreed to sell 67.5 million shares to a group of
underwriters as it seeks to raise about C$1.5 billion ($1.21
billion) for its 2015 capital spending budget as oil prices
remain weak.
The company said it would sell the shares at a price of
C$22.25 million each to a group of underwriters led by RBC
Capital Markets and TD Securities Inc. The deal, which includes
an option to sell an additional 10.1 million shares if demand
warrants, is expected to close in the first week of March.
If the option is exercised, gross proceeds will rise to
about C$1.73 billion.
Cenovus - whose main holdings are the Foster Creek and
Christina Lake oil sands project it jointly owns with
ConocoPhillips - is looking for cash to pay for a
capital spending program that has already been slashed twice
from 2014 levels to cope with oil prices that have fallen by
half since June.
The secondary offering is the company's first since it was
spun off from Encana Corp in 2009. The company said it
may also use the cash to repay its outstanding commercial paper
or for general corporate purposes.
Cenovus shares were halted on the Toronto Stock Exchange
late on Tuesday. They last traded down 3.7 percent at C$23.29.
($1 = 1.2376 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)