Deutsche joins Morgan Stanley on bullish view on European energy stocks
LONDON, April 7 Two big brokers have given a thumbs up to the European oil & gas sector on attractive valuations.
Feb 12 Canadian oil producer Cenovus Energy Inc said it would sell up to $5 billion of stock, debt and other securities in one or more tranches, a day after it cuts its dividend, to shore up cash amid a slump in oil prices.
The mixed shelf offering - where a company may sell securities in one or more separate offerings with the size, price and terms to be determined at the time of sale - comes after the company also said it would cut its 2016 budget and lay off more employees. (1.usa.gov/1WhvZXF) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
April 7 Gunvor Group Ltd, one of the world's largest oil traders, has discussed a possible sale of the company with at least two competitors, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
MUMBAI, April 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A nine-year-old girl has filed a legal case against the Indian government for failing to take action on climate change, highlighting the growing concern over pollution and environmental degradation in the country.