CALGARY, Alberta Aug 11 Cenovus Energy
said on Monday production at its 114,000 barrel-per-day Foster
Creek oil sands project in northern Alberta will be impacted by
approximately 30 percent during a two-week-long partial
turnaround in the third quarter.
Cenovus spokeswoman Jessica Wilkinson also said Cenovus
would do planned maintenance on steam generators at its 136,000
bpd Christina Lake project in the third and fourth quarter of
2014, but impact on production was expected to be minor.
Cenovus operates the two oil sands projects as 50/50 joint
ventures with Conoco Phillips.
