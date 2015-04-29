BRIEF-Sunoco to divest convenience stores in continental U.S.
* Sunoco Lp announces strategic divestiture of convenience stores in continental United States
CALGARY, Alberta, April 29 Cenovus Energy Inc will sell or spin off its wholly-owned oil and gas lands when it believes market value for the properties meet its expectations, Chief executive Brian Ferguson said on Wednesday.
Speaking on a conference call to discuss its first-quarter earnings, Ferguson also said Cenovus, Canada's No.2 independent oil producer, does not want a variable dividend and current commodity prices are sufficient to cover both 2015 capital spending and its dividend payout. (Reporting by Scott Haggett)
* 7-Eleven Inc has 8,700 North America stores; targets 10,000
TOKYO, April 6 Japanese retailer Seven & i Holdings Co said on Thursday it would buy most of Sunoco LP's convenience store and gasoline retail businesses for about $3.3 billion.