Feb 12 Cenovus Energy Inc, Canada's
second-largest independent oil producer, said it would cut 15
percent jobs and reported a much bigger quarterly loss, hurt by
weak oil prices.
Net loss ballooned to C$472 million ($375.65 million), or 62
Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31,
from C$58 million, or 8 Canadian cents per share, a year
earlier.
The company reported an operating loss, which excludes most
one-time items, of C$590 million, or 78 Canadian cents per share
In the year-ago quarter, the company reported an operating
profit of C$212 million, or 28 Canadian cents per share.
($1 = C$1.2565)
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Scott Haggett; Editing
by Savio D'Souza)