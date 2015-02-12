(Adds detail and comment in paragraphs 1-5, updates shares)
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 12 Cenovus Energy Inc
, Canada's second-largest independent oil producer, said
on Thursday it will cut about 800 jobs and may slash its 2015
capital budget for a third time if oil prices continue to
weaken.
The company, which reported an unexpected fourth-quarter
loss, said it expects to cut about 15 percent of its workforce
as it slows development of oil sands and conventional oil
projects to cope with prices that have fallen by more than half
since June.
Cenovus expects to spend between C$1.8 billion ($1.44
billion) and C$2 billion on capital programs this year, down
from its first C$2.5 billion to C$2.7 billion estimate, which
itself was a 15 percent cut from its 2014 budget. And it could
continue to cut spending.
"If we were to see substantially lower prices we do have the
flexibility if we chose to, to reduce capital further by up to
C$500 million," Brian Ferguson, the company's chief executive,
told investors, analysts and reporters on a conference call.
He also said Cenovus was eliminating about 800 jobs, or 15
percent of its workforce. Most of the cuts would come from
contract staff associated with the projects it is delaying or
deferring. The company had just under 3,600 full-time employees
at the end of 2013, not including contractors.
Ferguson said Cenovus would focus on its Foster Creek and
Christina Lake tar sands projects, which it co-owns with
ConocoPhillips.
The company's net loss ballooned to C$472 million, or 62
Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from C$58
million, or 8 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
On an operating basis, excluding most one-time items, the
company reported a loss of C$590 million, or 78 Canadian cents
per share, compared with a profit of C$212 million, or 28
Canadian cents per share. It had been expected to report a
profit of 12 cents per share, the average analyst estimate for
the measure according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cenovus' cash flow more than halved to C$401 million, or 53
Canadian cents per share, while total oil production rose 14.5
percent to 216,177 barrels per day.
The company's shares were down 1.3 percent to C$24.37 by
midday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.2460 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Tom Brown)