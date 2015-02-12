CALGARY, Alberta Feb 12 Cenovus Energy Inc
, Canada's No. 2 independent oil producer, said on
Thursday that it could cut another C$500 million ($400.6
million) from its 2015 capital spending budget if oil prices
fall further.
The company has already twice slashed its 2015 capital
spending budget to cope with oil prices that have fallen by more
than half since June. While Chief Executive Officer Brian
Ferguson said Cenovus was comfortable with its current spending
target of C$1.8 billion to C$2 billion, there is room for
additional cuts if prices continue to fall.
($1 = 1.2482 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)