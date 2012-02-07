CALGARY, Alberta Feb 7 Cenovus Energy Inc says it expects to have an update on its search for a potential joint-venture partner for its Telephone Lake oil sands project by the end of March, a company executive said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an investment conference, Harbir Chhina, executive vice-president, oil sands, said the company may look for a partner that could offer Cenovus broader market reach outside the U.S. Midwest, the destination for the bulk of Canada's oil exports.

It may also look for a refining partner able to process the tarry bitumen produced at the company's oil sands project.

Chhina also said the company has been shipping some crude through the port of Vancouver to test potential markets on the U.S. West Coast and Asia. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Peter Galloway)