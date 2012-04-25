April 25 Cenovus Energy Inc, Canada's second-largest independent oil producer, reported a nine-fold jump in first-quarter profit on higher production.

Net income rose to C$426 million ($430.98 million), or 56 Canadian cents per share, from C$47 million, or 6 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

Operating earnings, which exclude most one-time and unusual items, rose to C$340 million, or 45 Canadian cents per share, from C$209 million, or 28 Canadian cents per share, a year ago. ($1 = 0.9885 Canadian dollars)