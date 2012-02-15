Feb 15 Cenovus Energy Inc,
Canada's No. 2 independent oil producer, said its fourth-quarter
profit more than tripled, helped by substantial reserves and
resources growth.
The company, known for its Canadian oil sands production and
U.S. refining joint ventures with ConocoPhillips, earned
C$266 million ($265.80 million), or 35 Canadian cents a share,
up from C$78 million, or 10 Canadian cents a share, a year
earlier.
Cash flow, a glimpse into the company's ability to fund
operations, rose about 32 percent to C$851 million, or C$1.12 a
share, from C$645 million, or 85 Canadian cents a share.
($1 = 1.0008 Canadian dollars)
