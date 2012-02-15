* Q4 EPS C$0.35 vs C$0.10 last year
* Cont. ops EPS C$0.44 vs C$0.54 expected
* Says still seeking strategic partner for Telephone Lake
* No deadline for any joint-venture deal
* Raises dividend 10 pct to C$0.22/shr
* Q4 cash flow up about 32 pct
By Scott Haggett
Feb 15 Cenovus Energy Inc,
Canada's No. 2 independent oil producer, said on Wednesday its
quarterly profit tripled on production gains as it again
extended its hunt for a joint-venture partner for a planned
Alberta oil sands development.
The company, known for its oil sands production and U.S.
refining joint ventures with ConocoPhillips, is looking
for a partner for its proposed 90,000 barrel per day Telephone
Lake project.
The process, originally scheduled to be wrapped up by the
end of 2011, has been extended again as Cenovus assesses some
new international interest. But the company is shying away from
being tied down on when a decision will be made.
"I don't have an artificial deadline that I feel any kind of
pressure (to meet)" Brian Ferguson, the company's chief
executive, said in an interview. "I'm prepared to take as long
as it takes to get the ... transaction that, I believe, adds
strategic value for us."
Ferguson said Cenovus has yet to decide what sort of
partnership it wants, or if it even wants a partner as its
assesses the offers on the table.
"I'm being very open-minded about this," he said. "It could
be a joint venture where Cenovus is the operator with a partner,
it could be a swap, it could be an outright divestiture and it
could be a farm-out. We are looking at a variety of commercial
arrangements."
Oil sands and shale gas developers in Canada, including
Encana Corp, Talisman Energy Inc and Statoil
, have already lined up partners willing to contribute
the cash needed to develop their vast reserves in northern
Alberta and British Columbia.
International companies, particularly Asian concerns looking
for a slice of Canada's oil sands and shale gas resources, have
been surging into the country in recent months.
Cenovus said its fourth-quarter oil and natural-gas liquids
production rose about 11 percent from the year-before quarter to
average 144,273 barrels per day. Just about half that output
came from its Foster Creek and Christina Lake thermal oil sands
projects in northern Alberta.
The company is expanding both projects, co-owned with
ConocoPhillips, with Foster Creek's output expected to reach up
to 310,000 bpd by the end of the decade, while Christina Lake
output will climb to 278,000 bpd by 2019.
The company is also planning the 180,000 bpd Grand Rapids
project, expected to be complete in 2017, and the 130,000 bpd
Narrows Lake project, where production is expected to begin in
2016.
Cenovus estimates its holdings in the tar sands of northern
Alberta could contain as much as 8.2 billion barrels of bitumen.
However, the company said its proved oil sands reserves were 1.5
billion barrels at yearend, up 26 percent from a year earlier.
PROFIT RISES
The company's fourth-quarter profit rose to C$266 million
($265.80 million), or 35 Canadian cents a share, from C$78
million, or 10 Canadian cents, a year earlier due to higher
production, stronger oil prices and higher margins for its
refining operations.
Cenovus "pumped out very strong results in the downstream
despite crack spreads beginning to collapse near the tail end of
the year," Andrew Potter, an analyst at CIBC World Markets,
wrote in a note to clients.
Excluding unusual items, the company earned 44 Canadian
cents a share, less than the average analyst forecast for the
measure of 54 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cash flow, a glimpse into the company's ability to fund
operations, rose about 32 percent to C$851 million, or C$1.12 a
share, from C$645 million, or 85 Canadian cents a share
The company stuck with its 2012 capital spending forecast of
$3.1 billion to $3.4 billion, but said it may consider reducing
investment in natural gas projects if prices for the fuel do not
recover.
Cenovus also said it will increase its first-quarter
dividend by 10 percent.
Cenovus shares, which have gained about 15 percent in value
in the last three months, were down 18 Canadian cents at C$38.42
at midafternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing
by Peter Galloway)