CALGARY, Alberta Feb 14 Cenovus Energy Inc
will make a large show of support for TransCanada
Corp's plan to ship oil sands-derived crude to Eastern
Canada in a converted natural gas pipeline when bids for
capacity are called, an executive said on Thursday.
"We believe it is very important for the country, Canada, to
move volumes to export off the East Coast as well as to Quebec
for refineries there," Cenovus Vice President Don Swystun said
on a conference call. "So we will be having a significant
participation when that line goes to open season."
Cenovus has committed volumes to several other proposed
pipelines as well, including 175,000 barrels a day to the
Enbridge Inc Northern Gateway and Kinder Morgan
Trans Mountain expansion projects, and 150,000 barrels a day to
TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL and Enbridge's Gulf
Coast projects, Swystun said.