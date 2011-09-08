CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 8 A project to
dramatically boost the capacity of an Illinois refinery to
process heavy Canadian crude is slightly delayed, but still
expected to be completed in the fourth quarter, Cenovus Energy
Inc (CVE.TO), one of its owners, said on Thursday.
"Overall (it is) pretty much on budget, a little bit behind
schedule, but we're very excited about the timing of this
overall start-up," John Brannan, Cenovus's chief operating
officer, told an investor conference.
Cenovus and 50-50 partner ConocoPhillips (COP.N) are adding
equipment allowing them to process 130,000 barrels a day more
heavy crude at the Wood River refinery. It will lift the
capacity for those grades to 240,000 bpd.
Brannan said the partners are expected to have spent $3.7
billion on the project by the end of this year, up from an
initial budget of $3.6 billion.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Peter Galloway)