* 3rd-quarter operating income C$0.57 share vs C$0.54 view
* Oil sands output up 45 pct
* Cash flow up 41 pct to C$1.47 per share
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 25 Cenovus Energy Inc
, Canada's No. 2 independent oil producer, said on
Thursday its oil production rose to a record in the third
quarter as it continues to expand two northern Alberta oil sands
projects, and profit for the quarter jumped 43 percent.
Output at the Foster Creek and Christina Lake steam-driven
oil sands projects that Cenovus co-owns with ConocoPhillips
reached 190,000 barrels per day in the period, as the
partners continue an expansion that could see the projects
eventually produce a combined 600,000 barrels per day.
Cenovus' share of the project's production rose by 45
percent from the third-quarter of 2011, to 95,625 barrels per
day.
"We are executing well in all aspects of our oil sands
operation, and we intend to sustain that momentum," John
Brannan, chief operating officer, said on a conference call.
Net income fell to C$289 million, or 38 Canadian cents per
share, including a non-cash charge on a tax-management loss,
down from C$510 million, or 67 Canadian cents per share, a year
earlier.
Operating earnings, which exclude most one-time and unusual
items, rose to C$432 million ($435.6 million), or 57 Canadian
cents per share, from C$303 million, or 40 Canadian cents, a
year earlier. The result topped the average analyst forecast for
54 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Cash flow, a glimpse into the company's ability to pay for
new projects, rose 41 percent to C$1.12 billion, o r C$1.47 per
share.
Cenovus said total cash flow for the year is now expected to
be 22 percent higher than last year. Cash flow in 2011 was
C$3.28 billion.
Company-wide output of oil and natural gas rose 28 percent
to 171,350 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Cenovus said it is on track to add about 400,000 barrels per
day of additional gross oil sands production over the next five
years.
Shares of Cenovus were up 18 Canadian cents to C$34.18 by
late afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange.