Juniper's Gary Clark joins Tesla as chief information officer
March 7 Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc, joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
Oct 23 Canadian oil producer Cenovus Energy Inc reported a 28 percent rise in third-quarter profit, driven by higher oil prices and increased volumes.
The company said its net profit rose to C$370 million from C$289 million a year earlier.
Operating profit, however, fell nearly 28 percent to C$313 million, or 41 Canadian cents per share.
The decline in operating profit was partly due to a sharp drop in market crack spreads, the price difference between crude oil and the refined product.
Cenovus operates numerous oil sand, conventional oil and natural gas projects in Canada, and holds a 50 percent stake in two refineries in the United States.
* Currency Exchange International announces financial results for the three month period ended January 31, 2017
WASHINGTON, March 7 Wall Street dealmaking attorney Jay Clayton will appear before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on March 23 for his confirmation hearing to become the next chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission.