April 30 Canadian oil and gas producer Cenovus
Energy Inc reported a 44 percent rise in first-quarter
profit, helped by increased production at its Christina Lake oil
sands project in northern Alberta.
The company's profit jumped to C$247 million ($225.25
million), or 33 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended
March 31, from C$171 million, or 23 Canadian cents per share, a
year earlier.
Operating profit, which excludes most one-time items, fell
to C$378 million, or 50 Canadian cents per share, from C$391
million, or 52 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Cenovus's production at Christina Lake rose 48 percent to an
average of 65,738 net barrels per day.
($1 = 1.0966 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)