July 30 Cenovus Energy Inc, Canada's
No.2 independent oil producer, said its second-quarter profit
more than tripled, helped by increased production at its
Christina Lake oil sands project in northern Alberta.
The company's net income rose to C$615 million ($566
million), or 81 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended
June 30, from C$179 million, or 24 Canadian cents, a year
earlier.
Oil sands production at the Christina Lake project jumped 77
percent to average nearly 68,000 barrels per day (bpd). Total
production rose by a third to average almost 125,000 bpd.
Operating profit, which excludes most one-time items, rose
85 percent to C$473 million, or 62 Canadian cents.
($1 = 1.0867 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)