Americans drank more bottled water than soda in 2016
March 9 It's official: Americans are now drinking more bottled water than soda.
CALGARY, Alberta, July 24 Cenovus Energy Inc , Canada's No. 2 independent oil company, said on Wednesday it has scheduled a maintenance shutdown at its 110,000 barrel per day Foster Creek oil sands project beginning in late September.
The company said the shutdown will reduce its expected third-quarter output by 5,000 barrels per day and fourth-quarter production by 2,000 bpd.
March 9 It's official: Americans are now drinking more bottled water than soda.
* U.S. Geothermal reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results and reaffirms 2017 guidance
* Alcentra Capital Corporation announces fourth quarter earnings of $0.45 per share and full year 2016 financial results of $1.66 per share. Regular dividend of $0.34 per share and special cash dividend of $0.03 per share declared for first quarter 2017