Nikkei falls in choppy trade after weak U.S. data overshadows Fed hike
TOKYO, June 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell in choppy trade on Thursday, after weak U.S. inflation data overshadowed an interest hike by the Federal Reserve.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 30 Cenovus Energy shares tumbled more than 11 percent on Thursday after the Canadian company agreed to buy oil sands and natural gas assets from ConocoPhillips for C$17.7 billion ($13.32 billion). Cenovus shares were last trading at C$15.44 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, down 11.5 percent on the day. ($1 = 1.3289 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nia Williams)
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp expects a ruling on its request for a court injunction to stop the sale of Toshiba Corp's chip unit by mid-July, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday. The California-based firm presented a revised offer for the chip unit that met Toshiba's requests on Wednesday but did not receive a positive response, a separate source said.
