NEW YORK, Nov 18 Cenovus Energy Inc's ( CVE.TO ) 306,000-barrels-per-day Wood River, Illinois refinery is restarting operations following an upgrade of its crude distillation and coking units, a spokesman for partner ConocoPhillips ( COP.N ) said on Friday.

The upgrade will allow the refinery to run up to 240,000 bpd of heavy Canadian crude oil.