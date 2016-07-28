BRIEF-Laureate Education announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 35 million shares at a price to public of $14 per share
July 28 Canadian oil producer Cenovus Energy Inc posted a quarterly loss, compared with a year-ago profit, hurt by a slump in oil prices that has now lasted two years.
Cenovus posted a net loss of C$267 million ($203 million), or 32 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of C$126 million, or 15 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
($1 = 1.32 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
Jan 31 Acting Secretary of the Army Robert Speer has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to proceed with the easement needed to complete the Dakota Access Pipeline, U.S. Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota said in a statement on Tuesday.