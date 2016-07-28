(Compares results with estimates, company background and Q2
details)
July 28 Cenovus Energy Inc posted a
smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by its
cost-reduction efforts, and said about two-thirds of the costs
it had cut since 2014-end would be "sustainable" even when oil
prices recover.
Cenovus has deferred projects, cut its quarterly dividend,
2016 capital budget and workforce in response to the fall in oil
prices that began in mid-2014.
"I'm optimistic about the potential to resume construction
on some of our deferred projects," Chief Executive Brian
Ferguson said in a statement, citing the company's "sustainable"
cost cuts and its financial position.
Cenovus has postponed its Narrows Lake oil sands project in
northeastern Alberta. It has also deferred further expansions at
Foster Creek and Christina Lake oil sands projects in Alberta,
which are joint ventures with ConocoPhillips.
"However, we still need additional clarity on federal fiscal
and regulatory policies that could impact our operating
environment," Ferguson said.
Ferguson said in April that the company needs clarity on
discussions around the pipeline review process by the National
Energy Board and the working groups looking at climate policy
and any potential changes around income tax rules.
Cenovus said operating costs at its oil sands operations
fell by 24 percent per barrel in the second quarter ended June
30, while those at its conventional crude oil field dipped 9
percent.
Cenovus posted a net loss of C$267 million ($203 million),
or 32 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter, compared with a
profit of C$126 million, or 15 Canadian cents per share, a year
earlier.
The company's adjusted loss was 5 cents per share, much
smaller than the average analyst estimate of 19 cents, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 1.32 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)