LONDON, June 19 Gold producer Centamin, involved in a legal dispute to defend its right to mine in Egypt, said that its appeal process hearing was pushed back to the end of September.

The company launched an appeal last year against a court ruling questioning its right to operate Sukari, its sole producing mine, wiping away nearly half the value of its shares.

Centamin's head of business development Andy Davidson told Reuters that at a court session in Egypt on Wednesday, the appeal hearing was adjourned until Sept. 24.

The company has flagged on its website that the process could be lengthy and it is expecting a number of adjournments before any judgement.

It warned in March that the dispute may not be resolved until next year.

Shares in the company traded down 1.5 percent at 1413 GMT, underperforming the European mining index which was 0.4 percent lower.