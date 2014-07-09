UPDATE 2-UK builder Bovis in talks with Galliford Try after rejecting bids
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
July 9 Centamin Plc :
* Total gold production for quarter was 81,281 ounces, a 9% increase on Q1 2014 and 13% lower than corresponding quarter in 2013
* Maintains its full year forecast of 420,000 ounces gold
* Quarterly throughput at process plant was 1,957kt, a 32% increase on Q1 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
LONDON, March 12 British homebuilder Bovis has rejected a bid approach from rival Galliford Try but remains in negotiations about a possible deal, the firm said on Sunday, adding it had also rejected a proposal from another suitor, Redrow.
* India set to become the world's No.3 car market by 2020 (Adds details from press release of Tata, VW, background)