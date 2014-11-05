Nov 5 Centamin Plc :
* Advises that forecast production for year 2014 from Sukari
gold mine is expected to be between 370,000 and 380,000 gold
ounces
* Production at cash operating cost of $700 per ounce,
representing an increase of between 4 pct and 7 pct on 2013
production of 356,943 ounces
* Reduction from previous forecast of 420,000 ounces at $700
per ounce primarily due to reduced monthly plant productivity in
October, lower expected average grades for Q4
* Increases in average plant throughput rates are expected
during remainder of this year and into 2015 as expanded 10mtpa
process plant continues to be optimised
* Q4 is expected to deliver record quarterly gold production
at Sukari, which on annualised basis sees achievement of
forecast post expansion production rate of 450,000 to 500,000
per annum
