Nov 5 Centamin Plc :

* Advises that forecast production for year 2014 from Sukari gold mine is expected to be between 370,000 and 380,000 gold ounces

* Production at cash operating cost of $700 per ounce, representing an increase of between 4 pct and 7 pct on 2013 production of 356,943 ounces

* Reduction from previous forecast of 420,000 ounces at $700 per ounce primarily due to reduced monthly plant productivity in October, lower expected average grades for Q4

* Increases in average plant throughput rates are expected during remainder of this year and into 2015 as expanded 10mtpa process plant continues to be optimised

* Q4 is expected to deliver record quarterly gold production at Sukari, which on annualised basis sees achievement of forecast post expansion production rate of 450,000 to 500,000 per annum