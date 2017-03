Nov 12 Centamin Plc :

* Q3 gold production 93,624 ounces, 15 pct higher quarter-on-quarter and 10 pct increase on prior year

* Q3 cash cost of production of $771 per ounce, 1.5 pct lower than Q2 2014

* 2014 guidance of between 370,000 and 380,000 ounces at $700 per ounce cash cost of production

* Q3 EBITDA $37.8 million, up 16 pct on Q2 2014 and down 12 pct on prior year period