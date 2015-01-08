Jan 8 Centamin Plc :

* Total gold production for quarter was a record 128,115 ounces for quarter end 31 December 2014

* Full year production to 377,261 ounces, a 6 pct increase on 2013 and within revised guidance of between 370,000 and 380,000 ounces

* Forecast production from sukari gold mine for 2015 is 420,000 ounces at a cash operating cost of us$700 per ounce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)