* Q3 EBITDA of $67.1 mln up 22 pct vs. Q2

* Cash costs per ounce lower

* Operations continue as normal at Sukari

LONDON, Nov 14 Gold producer Centamin posted a 22 percent rise in quarterly earnings and said operations continued as normal at its key Egyptian mine despite a court battle over its right to operate the project.

Centamin said on Wednesday that it would shortly launch an appeal against an Egyptian court ruling which in October questioned the company's right to operate its only mine, Sukari.

Third quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization jumped 22 percent from the previous quarter to $67.1 million, up 25 percent on the year earlier period, helped by lower unit cash costs.

Centamin said cash costs came in at $724 per ounce excluding a fuel subsidy it hopes to recover from the government, $5 less than in the second quarter, despite output falling 10 percent.

The company said it was confident that production would ramp up in the last three months of the year, putting it on track to meet its 2012 production guidance of 250,000 ounces and cash cost forecast of $700 per ounce.

Centamin has said it is confident of winning the appeal against the ruling, which knocked around a third off its share price in a day in October, as it will present the exploitation lease document which the court has said was missing from evidence.