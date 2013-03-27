LONDON, March 27 An Egyptian legal dispute hanging over gold producer Centamin's key Sukari mine may not be resolved until next year, the miner warned on Wednesday, as it posted a rise in 2012 profit.

Centamin is appealing a court ruling last year which questioned its right to operate its sole producing mine, wiping off nearly half the value of its shares.

The group said again on Wednesday that it remained confident that its appeal would be successful, but warned the process was taking longer than it initially thought.

"There's potential for it to drag on into next year," Centamin's head of business development Andy Davidson said.

The company, which chalked up an initial success at a preliminary hearing earlier in March, said last November that it hoped the legal issue would be resolved this year.

Centamin, which has continued to produce gold at Sukari, posted 2012 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA), of $233.3 million, 10 percent higher than the previous year thanks to higher gold sales, combined with a lower cost of production.

The company, whose shares traded down 4 percent at 54 pence in mid-morning trading, made an exceptional provision for $41 million against fuel pre-payments, after fuel subsidies it had been receiving were removed in January 2012.

"Ahead of (a resolution on the appeal) we expect Centamin will continue to deliver operationally, meeting quarterly production guidance and stage four expansion targets," Liberum analysts said.

Centamin earlier in March pushed back by three months the timetable for its stage four expansion at Sukari and said that the delays plus inflation meant it will cost more than it had thought, raising the bill to $325 million from $287.6 million.