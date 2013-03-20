LONDON, March 20 Gold producer Centamin
said a damaging Egyptian court ruling against it was suspended
on Wednesday, allowing it to continue operating normally at its
mine in the country during an ongoing appeal process.
Centamin is appealing an Egyptian administrative court
ruling last year which declared the company's right to operate
the Sukari mine, its main asset, invalid.
Shares in the company, which have lost around half their
value since ruling in October, traded 1.6 percent higher at
1011, paring earlier gains of as much as 12 percent.
"It provides some confidence to the market in the legal
process in Egypt," Investec analyst Hunter Hillcoat said of the
court judgement on Wednesday.
Gold production at Sukari continues as usual and the company
earlier this month forecast output of 320,000 ounces for 2013,
22 percent higher than last year.
Egypt has experienced more than two years of political and
economic turmoil since the overthrow of President Hosni Mubarak,
hammering foreign investment and prompting budget and currency
crises.
Since late last year, Centamin has been plagued by troubles
in the country, and has in addition to the court ruling against
it, had court officials holding up exports and the country's
petroleum ministry disrupting fuel supplies.
The company, which previously said that it is confident of
winning the appeal, said Wednesday's suspension of the judgement
against it until a verdict on the appeal comes, was not based on
the merits of that appeal.
No date has yet been set for an initial appeal hearing, it
added.