LONDON Oct 31 Centamin PLC : * Full written decision of the administrative court has not yet been disclosed

to Centamin * Repeats that concession as law 222 of 1994 remains valid & that court does

not have jurisdiction to cancel it * Until that time it is difficult to know the precise scope of the court's

decision * Though it is understood that the court is not asserting that the concession

agreement as a whole is invalid * The company will, if necessary, use that time to prepare and mount a

substantive legal challenge * Strongly believe that terms of sukari concession agreement are reasonable &

fair to all parties concerned * Working government officials to defend its rights to continue to extract gold

from the sukari mine