LONDON Jan 9 Centamin PLC : * Total gold production for the quarter was a record 85,543 ounces, * Brings full year production to 262,958, a 30% increase on 2011 and above

guidance of 250,000 ounces * Despite some on-going delays by customs officials, gold exports have

continued during January * It is expected that regular gold exports will continue to take place as and

when required.