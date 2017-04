Jan 15 Gold miner Centamin Plc said it appointed Andrew Pardey as chief executive and that he would join the board as an executive director effective Feb. 1.

Pardey has been the company's chief operating officer since May 2012.

Centamin said Josef El-Raghy, interim CEO, would continue as chairman. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)