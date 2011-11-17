Nov 17 Centamin Egypt (CEE.TO)(CEY.L) on Thursday announced the sudden death of its chief executivem, Harry Michael.

The Toronto-listed company, which owns the Sukari gold mine in Egypt, provided no details but said its Chairman Josef El-Raghy, would assume the additional role of CEO until further notice.

"Harry was a great friend to many, a leader of people and a man of boundless energy, who inspired others to go further and simply to do better in anything they took on," the company said in a statement.

Michael, 49, who took the reins at Centamin in March 2010, formerly serve as chief operating officer of Equinox Minerals. He left Equinox in 2009, before it was acquired by Barrick Gold (ABX.TO), the world's top gold miner.

Before joining Equinox, Michael worked on completing the feasibility study for Centamin's Sukari mine. He had worked in key management roles with Anglogold Ashanti (ANGJ.J) through the mid-1990s.

Centamin's London-listed shares were down 4 percent at 1255 GMT on Thursday. (Reporting by Euan Rocha)