CAIRO Jan 23 Centamin Plc, which runs
Egypt's only commercial gold mine, said it would not bid in the
country's new gold exploration round because the terms are not
commercially viable.
Egypt began last week accepting bids for five concession
areas in its first bid round for new gold exploration since
2009. The deadline for bids is April 20.
Centamin which last year produced 551,036 ounces from its
Egyptian Sukari mine said the terms were less attractive than
previous rounds.
"Whilst Egypt contains many areas that are highly
prospective for gold, Centamin will not bid for further ground
under the latest terms proposed by EMRA in the 2017 bid round,"
Centamin chairman Josef El-Raghy told Reuters.
(Reporting by Eric Knecht, Editing by Lin Noueihed)