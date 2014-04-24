LONDON, April 24 Egypt-focused gold miner Centamin said a new law which came into effect in the country on Wednesday could result in a legal case against it being dismissed.

The company in 2012 launched an appeal against a court ruling questioning its right to operate Sukari, its only producing mine.

Noting the new law in Egypt in a statement on Thursday, the company said:

"Centamin continues to discuss with its advisers the process by which the original claim in relation to the Sukari concession agreement ... may be dismissed under the provisions of this new law."

The new Egyptian law prevents third parties from challenging contracts made with the government. The law, long-awaited by businesses and investors, is meant to revive investment hit by political instability since a 2011 uprising toppled autocratic president Hosni Mubarak.

