CAIRO Jan 23 Centamin Plc, which runs
Egypt's only commercial gold mine, said it would not bid in the
country's new gold exploration tender because the terms are not
commercially viable.
Egypt, which is hoping that gold production can be a future
source of growth for its struggling economy, began accepting
bids last week for five concessions in its first tender for new
gold exploration since 2009. The deadline for bids is April 20.
Centamin, which last year produced 551,036 ounces from its
Egyptian Sukari mine, said the terms were less attractive than
previous rounds.
"Whilst Egypt contains many areas that are highly
prospective for gold, Centamin will not bid for further ground
under the latest terms proposed by EMRA (Egypt's mining agency)
in the 2017 bid round," Centamin chairman Josef El-Raghy told
Reuters.
The bid round's terms have not been made public but were
seen by Reuters.
They include a 6 percent royalty payment, an at least 50
percent production share, partial cost recovery before the start
of production sharing, and three bonus payments to EMRA,
including one of at least $1 million.
"The proposed 6 percent royalty rate... is one of the
highest globally... Furthermore, the onerous production-sharing
terms, the partial cost recovery and the various bonuses due to
EMRA create a non-commercial operating environment for any
mining investor," Raghy said.
"Combined, the proposed terms result in an effective tax
rate that is by far one of the highest for mining globally."
Mining companies have long called for Egypt to abandon its
production-sharing agreement model, which has garnered little
interest in past bid rounds, in favour of a more streamlined
royalty and tax regime common in mining jurisdictions worldwide.
Centamin said it stands ready to reinvest if a modern mining
law is introduced.
"Egypt needs a modern and competitive mining law and then
there will be many mines like Sukari, which was created after
over $1bn of investment and now employs directly and indirectly
approximately 5,000 people," Raghi said.
"This bid round should be cancelled otherwise ground will be
held by small companies for many years with no significant
investment as was the case with all areas offered in 2006 and
2008."
Small so-called junior exploration companies say they are
the risk-takers most likely to open up gold mining in Egypt for
further investment following their discoveries.
But they also echo Centamin's concerns that Egypt's terms
need revising to bring them into line with more competitive
mining jurisdictions.
David Hall, CEO of Thani Stratex Resources, which holds a
concession in Egypt, said small miners are key to opening up the
sector. But he also said companies like Thani Stratex were
unlikely to justify spending handfuls of their limited cash on
EMRA's high fees.
"It's all risk and no guarantee of success, so you have to
make favourable terms for an exploration company that is taking
the risk and may end up with no formal discovery," he said.
EMRA said it expects high turnout for the latest tender
based on early indications but did not provide further details.
"Egypt's potential will put it, in under 10 years, among the
biggest producers of gold in the world based on our level of
gold reserves and the studies and expertise we have," EMRA head
Omar Teama told Reuters.
