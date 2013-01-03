LONDON Jan 3 Egypt-focused gold miner Centamin said it expects to be able to export its latest batch of gold "shortly", after a request for extra permits blocked the shipment in the company's latest run-in with Egyptian officials.

"We expect exports to resume shortly," Centamin's head of business development, Andy Davidson, told Reuters on Thursday, declining to be drawn on exact timings.

"We're not expecting this delay to have any effect on operations. We've got a healthy working capital balance."

Centamin has been plagued by difficulties in Egypt over the last three months, with a court questioning its right to produce gold at its only mine, customs officials holding up exports, and the country's petroleum ministry disrupting fuel supplies.

Customs officials told Reuters on Wednesday that a 400 kilogram shipment of Centamin's gold would not be allowed to leave Egypt until it receives a permit from the country's Petroleum Ministry.

The company's recent troubles have coincided with a new bout of political strife in Egypt which has battered the country's economy in the past weeks and sent Egyptians scrambling to swap pounds for U.S. dollars.

In December the company halted its mining activities in Egypt after it was temporarily denied permission to export gold causing a shortfall in working capital, a situation which has since been resolved. Davidson said that following the December shipment, the company had sufficient working capital for operations.

A hearing related to the company's appeal against the court ruling questioning its right to mine gold in Egypt is scheduled for Jan. 6, he added.

Shares in Centamin traded down 1.78 percent to 38.6 pence in midday trading, lagging the FTSE350 Mining Index which was 0.7 percent lower.