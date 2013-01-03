LONDON Jan 3 Egypt-focused gold miner Centamin
said it expects to be able to export its latest batch of
gold "shortly", after a request for extra permits blocked the
shipment in the company's latest run-in with Egyptian officials.
"We expect exports to resume shortly," Centamin's head of
business development, Andy Davidson, told Reuters on Thursday,
declining to be drawn on exact timings.
"We're not expecting this delay to have any effect on
operations. We've got a healthy working capital balance."
Centamin has been plagued by difficulties in Egypt over the
last three months, with a court questioning its right to produce
gold at its only mine, customs officials holding up exports, and
the country's petroleum ministry disrupting fuel supplies.
Customs officials told Reuters on Wednesday that a 400
kilogram shipment of Centamin's gold would not be allowed to
leave Egypt until it receives a permit from the country's
Petroleum Ministry.
The company's recent troubles have coincided with a new bout
of political strife in Egypt which has battered the country's
economy in the past weeks and sent Egyptians scrambling to swap
pounds for U.S. dollars.
In December the company halted its mining activities in
Egypt after it was temporarily denied permission to export gold
causing a shortfall in working capital, a situation which has
since been resolved. Davidson said that following the December
shipment, the company had sufficient working capital for
operations.
A hearing related to the company's appeal against the court
ruling questioning its right to mine gold in Egypt is scheduled
for Jan. 6, he added.
Shares in Centamin traded down 1.78 percent to 38.6 pence in
midday trading, lagging the FTSE350 Mining Index
which was 0.7 percent lower.