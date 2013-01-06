UPDATE 2-BHP's Escondida approaches striking union, eyes new offer
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has invited its union to resume talks as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, it said Friday.
LONDON Jan 6 Egypt has allowed Centamin to export a shipment of gold after blocking it for several weeks because it did not have the proper permits, a customs official said on Sunday.
Centamin has been plagued by difficulties in Egypt over the last three months, with a court questioning its right to produce gold at its only mine, customs officials holding up exports, and the country's petroleum ministry disrupting fuel supplies.
"The company that owns the Sukari mine has presented the necessary permits to export the gold to Canada for purification before it is sold on world markets," Magdy Abdel Aziz, the head of the central department at the cargo customs section of Cairo airport, told Reuters.
"The most important of these permits was the official approval from the petroleum ministry and the mineral resources authority," he said.
Customs officials told Reuters on Wednesday that a 400 kilogram shipment of Centamin's gold would not be allowed to leave Egypt until it received a permit from the country's Petroleum Ministry.
The company's recent troubles have coincided with a new bout of political strife in Egypt which has battered the country's economy in the past weeks and sent Egyptians scrambling to swap pounds for U.S. dollars.
In December the company halted its mining activities at the Sukari mine on Egypt's Red Sea coast after it was temporarily denied permission to export gold, causing a shortfall in working capital, a situation which has since been resolved.
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has invited its union to resume talks as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, it said Friday.
NEW YORK, March 10 A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Lloyds Banking Group Plc, ICAP Europe Ltd and Tullett Prebon Plc as defendants from litigation alleging a conspiracy among many financial services companies to manipulate the yen Libor and Euroyen Tibor benchmark interest rates.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.