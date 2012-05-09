UPDATE 3-StanChart shares fall as it withholds dividend but lifts bonuses
May 9 Egypt-focused miner Centamin Plc said quarterly production at its flagship Sukari gold mine rose 9 percent, sending its shares up as much as 4.5 percent.
Production at Sukari - the first large-scale modern gold mine in Egypt - rose to 49,071 ounces for the first quarter from 45,204 ounces a year earlier.
Centamin backed its production forecast of 250,000 ounces of gold for the year - 25 percent above last year's output. This would come at a cash cost of $550 per ounce, the company said in a statement.
"With our commitment to a continued capex and exploration programme, the periods ahead will see sustained growth on many fronts in both Egypt and Ethiopia," said Centamin Chairman Josef El-Raghy.
The company's pretax profit fell to $54.3 million for the quarter ended March 31 from $56.1 million a year ago, offsetting gains from higher average price, which rose nearly 21 percent to $1,694.
Centamin shares were up about 2 percent at 62.3 pence at 7.43 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. They touched a high of 63.75 pence earlier in the session. (Reporting by Monika Shinghal in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 South Africa's Northam Platinum Ltd said on Friday it would acquire Glencore Plc's Eland platinum mine in North West province for 175 million rand ($14 million).