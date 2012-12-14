* Fuel supply resumes one day after notification it was suspended

* Mining still suspended as company waits for export approval

* Shares rise 25 pct

LONDON, Dec 14 Egypt-focused Centamin said that fuel supply to its gold mine would start again, removing one stumbling block to the resumption of operations at its sole-producing asset and prompting its shares to surge 25 percent.

Centamin has been dogged by difficulties in Egypt over the last six weeks, having had its right to mine gold questioned by a court in a country which is facing a deepening political crisis and street protests in the run-up to a referendum this weekend.

Just one day after the company said it was suspending mining at its flagship Sukarno mine in part due to a dispute over fuel, Centamin said on Friday that diesel supplies will resume.

Before the company can restart the mine, however, it needs approval from custom officials to enable it to export gold, the halting of which left it with a short-fall in working capital in the country.

"A further update on the status of gold exports will be provided in due course as this will determine when operations at Sukarno may resume," Centamin said in a statement.

Shares in the company, which have been battered since late October and plunged by 50 percent to a seven-year low on Thursday, recovered some of their losses, rising 25 percent to 34.5 pence in early trade on Friday.

The fuel dispute with state-owned Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) involved EGPC claiming it was owed $65 million as part of a retrospective bill.

Centamin said on Friday that it had now been told that no respective payment was due and the $65 million claim would be folded into an ongoing court process linked to the removal of fuel subsidies.

The company has been on a rollercoaster ride in recent months, having to defend its right to mine after courts in the country challenged a number of commercial deals reached during the rule of Hosni Mubarak, who was ousted as leader last year.

Egypt's economy is feeling the strain from violent demonstrations which have erupted in the country over the past three weeks since the new president Mohamed Mursi assumed sweeping powers, worrying investors in Centamin.

"The recent flow of news has indicated that (Centamin's) relationship with different parts of the government might have been affected by the political transition," Canaccord analyst Dmitry Kalachev said.

"Extreme volatility makes it hard for long term investors to risk near term portfolio performance."