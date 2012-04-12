* Q1 output rises 9 pct
* Shares up 4 pct
April 12 Centamin Plc said gold
production at its flagship mine in Egypt was marginally below
its estimates despite a strike in the first quarter, sending the
miner's London-listed shares up 4 percent.
The company's shares dropped sharply on March 6 after it
said operations at its Sukari mine had been halted due to labour
unrest. It resumed operations on March 12.
The Egypt-focused miner said production in the first quarter
rose 9 percent to 49,071 ounces. It had expected to produce
50,000 ounces.
Centamin said it mined and processed fewer tonnes than in
the fourth quarter because of the disruptions.
The plant achieved record productivity, with tonnes per hour
rates exceeding 5 million tons per annum during the period, the
company said.
Centamin shares, which have lost a fifth of its value since
the company said it was halting operations at Sukari, rose to
66.18 pence at 0735 GMT on Thursday on the London Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)