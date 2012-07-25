* Temporarily halts operations at Sukari project, Egypt
* Says does not expect work stoppage to be material at this
stage
(Adds detail, background, shares)
LONDON, July 25 Egypt-focused miner Centamin PLC
said it had halted operations at its flagship
Sukari gold mine for a second time this year due to labour
unrest, hurting its shares.
The gold miner said on Wednesday that actions by a "small
percentage" of the workforce at the mine, its main producing
asset, prompted it to temporarily stop activities, but that it
did not expect the interruption to have a material impact at
this stage.
Workers downed their tools over a dispute about pay
increases, Centamin said, the same cause of a week-long stoppage
in March.
Shares in Centamin dropped 7 percent to 59 pence at 0730
GMT, making it one of the worst performers on Britain's midcap
index.
"The company is continuing its discussions and has the full
support of the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority and the
Ministry of Labour," Centamin said in a statement.
