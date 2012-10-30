LONDON Oct 30 Miner Centamin said its contract to mine gold at its key Sukari asset in Egypt remained valid, dismissing news emerging from an administrative court as "comments".

The company said on Tuesday that the the administrative court did not have the jurisdiction to cancel the contract and added that mining operations continued as normal.

An Egyptian administrative court had said earlier on Tuesday that Centamin's contract to exploit the Sukari was void, sending its shares plunging to a three-year low before they were suspended.